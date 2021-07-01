SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) versus TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Critical Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08% TotalEnergies -2.80% 4.96% 2.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings for SandRidge Energy and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and TotalEnergies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 1.99 -$277.35 million N/A N/A TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.85 -$7.24 billion $1.43 31.65

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TotalEnergies.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats TotalEnergies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. Its Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The company's Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. Its Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 15,500 service stations. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 12,328 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. It has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

