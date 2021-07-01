Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.89 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

