Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore Sells 61,900 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$370,304.60.

CVE STC opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$423.57 million and a PE ratio of 63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.51.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.27 million. Analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

