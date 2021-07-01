Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) insider David Archer bought 250,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

David Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, David Archer bought 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

On Thursday, June 3rd, David Archer bought 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

SAV stock opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £65.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. Savannah Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.97 ($0.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.81.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

