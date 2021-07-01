Savix (SVX) One Day Volume Hits $55,554.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Savix has a market cap of $274,086.17 and approximately $55,554.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00012785 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.00697895 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,290.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 109,843 coins and its circulating supply is 64,605 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

