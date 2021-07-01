SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 0.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get SBI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). SBI had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts predict that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.