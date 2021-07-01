Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 42.7% in June

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$37.04 during trading hours on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

