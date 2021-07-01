Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

