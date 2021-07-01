Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.97. 2,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $994.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 267.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $5,573,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 44.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

