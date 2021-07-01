Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

SGMS stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

