Scotiabank Raises The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $19.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

The Macerich stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

