Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Secom stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts expect that Secom will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

