Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 108.5% in June

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the May 31st total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNFCA stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Security National Financial’s previous — dividend of $2.50.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

