Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.90. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

