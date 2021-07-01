Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

