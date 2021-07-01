Sei Investments Co. Has $634,000 Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,750,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCEI. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of BCEI opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

