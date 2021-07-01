Sei Investments Co. Purchases 310 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,177 shares of company stock valued at $44,878,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.57.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.