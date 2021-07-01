Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,504 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Photronics worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $818.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $671,759. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

