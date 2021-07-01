Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,255 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Switch were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 899,075 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Switch by 1,677.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 632,296 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 2.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 374,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock worth $28,859,891 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

