SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

