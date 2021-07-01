Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 1,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 511,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 176,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

