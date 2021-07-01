Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Tops $33.06 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00676661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,442% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

