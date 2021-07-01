Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $135,262.50. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,813 shares of company stock worth $523,210. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

