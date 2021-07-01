Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $135.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SRE opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

