Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 63,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 908,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

