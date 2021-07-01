Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the May 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGBAF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SES has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 12,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80. SES has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

