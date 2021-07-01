Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

