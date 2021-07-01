Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $37.03.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

