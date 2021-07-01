SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,114 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $197.78 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

