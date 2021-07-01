SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

