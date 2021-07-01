SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

