SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 154,324 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,324 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

