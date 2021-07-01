SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,908 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNV opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.