SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,474,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $373.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.49. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.49 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,756 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

