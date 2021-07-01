Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 499.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,805. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

