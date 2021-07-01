SharedStake (SGT) Price Reaches $0.0498 on Major Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $7,465.76 and approximately $6,223.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00137908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00169179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,354.53 or 1.00238639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

