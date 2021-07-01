Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Announces Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SJR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $30.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

