ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of ShockWave Medical worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $189.73 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,865,131 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

