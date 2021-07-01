Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,421.38.

Shopify stock traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,452.00. 23,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,844. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,247.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.