Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Head to Head Contrast

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shopify and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 46.67% 6.52% 5.52% Appian -11.25% -11.34% -6.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Appian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $2.93 billion 62.00 $319.51 million $2.37 616.45 Appian $304.57 million 32.04 -$33.48 million ($0.48) -286.98

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shopify and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 13 19 0 2.55 Appian 2 4 1 0 1.86

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $1,430.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.10%. Appian has a consensus price target of $116.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.43%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Appian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Appian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shopify beats Appian on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers financial services, government, life sciences, education, technology, media and telecommunications, consumer, and industrials. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

