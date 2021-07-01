Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increases By 137.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

