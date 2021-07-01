Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Decreases By 68.3%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.40 on Thursday. ARC Group Worldwide has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.