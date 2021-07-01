Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Decreases By 68.3%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.40 on Thursday. ARC Group Worldwide has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.
About ARC Group Worldwide
