Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Grows By 69.9%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 600,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 956,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 32,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,230. The company has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.42. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

