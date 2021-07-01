Short Interest in BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Decreases By 66.7%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BioGaia AB (publ) stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380. BioGaia AB has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44.
About BioGaia AB (publ)
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.