Short Interest in BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Decreases By 66.7%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BioGaia AB (publ) stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380. BioGaia AB has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

