Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declines By 57.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MPA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
