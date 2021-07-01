Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declines By 57.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MPA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

