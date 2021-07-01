Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Decreases By 59.7%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 1,211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.6 days.

Shares of CNNEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.27%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.