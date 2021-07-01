Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Grows By 100.0%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Capita stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42. Capita has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
Capita Company Profile
