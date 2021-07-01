Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Increases By 96.2%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,800 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

