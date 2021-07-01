Short Interest in Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Drops By 47.1%

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRMBQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,857. Crumbs Bake Shop has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile
See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.