Short Interest in Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Drops By 47.1%

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRMBQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,857. Crumbs Bake Shop has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

