Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Grows By 78.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ETY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 1,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.